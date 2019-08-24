Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,008 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 2.2% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cummins worth $44,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.83. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

