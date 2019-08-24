Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $623.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to post $623.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $628.00 million and the lowest is $616.00 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $595.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.62. 294,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,186. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $95.23 and a 52 week high of $141.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $910,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,608 shares of company stock worth $2,521,767. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $71,036,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,064.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 466,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,820,000 after buying an additional 426,002 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 554,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,551,000 after buying an additional 367,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $611,232,000 after buying an additional 208,921 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,293,000 after buying an additional 187,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

