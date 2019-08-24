CYCLEAN (CCL) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One CYCLEAN token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI trade, HitBTC and CoinExchange. CYCLEAN has a market capitalization of $246,697.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CYCLEAN has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN launched on May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. CYCLEAN’s official message board is cycleanio.blogspot.com. CYCLEAN’s official website is cyclean.io. The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CYCLEAN Token Trading

CYCLEAN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLEAN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CYCLEAN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

