Dash Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $91.92 or 0.00914280 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, LiteBit.eu, Exrates and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $827.01 million and $151.73 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001100 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,996,995 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, C-CEX, Huobi, Ovis, WEX, COSS, Livecoin, Exrates, Graviex, Bisq, Trade By Trade, ZB.COM, Kuna, YoBit, Indodax, B2BX, Kraken, Braziliex, Iquant, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, BTC Trade UA, Binance, Exmo, CoinEx, CEX.IO, BitFlip, C2CX, Mercatox, Negocie Coins, Bithumb, C-Patex, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinsquare, ACX, Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Crex24, Bittylicious, OKEx, Tux Exchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Tidex, Bleutrade, Kucoin, Coinrail, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BiteBTC, Bit-Z, BitBay, BX Thailand, Bitinka, Liqui, ABCC, LBank, Cryptomate, Coinroom, Altcoin Trader, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, HBUS, LocalTrade, LiteBit.eu, xBTCe, Coinhub, Bitsane, Liquid, Coinbe, Bitbns, Upbit, Gate.io, Bibox and Koineks. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

