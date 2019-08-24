DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Tops $0.0181 on Exchanges

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $753.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $494.08 or 0.04915188 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,819,977 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

