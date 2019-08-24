Datum (DAT) Trading 71.8% Higher Over Last Week

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Datum has a market cap of $2.03 million and $590,953.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datum has traded 71.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, COSS, Huobi and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00260767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.27 or 0.01312657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021508 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00099757 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Datum

Datum’s genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, COSS and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.