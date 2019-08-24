DEEX (DEEX) Price Reaches $0.0090

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One DEEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a market cap of $510,048.00 and $659.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010854 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004013 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001183 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000096 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.