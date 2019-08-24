Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,472 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Deluxe worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLX. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deluxe by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE:DLX traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 246,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.90 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

