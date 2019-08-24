Dent (DENT) Market Cap Reaches $32.94 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Binance and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $32.94 million and approximately $553,386.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00262020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.01323172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021750 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00097907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,505,838,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Fatbtc, Coinrail, IDEX, OKEx, Lykke Exchange, CoinBene, Liquid, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, WazirX, Binance, Kucoin, Radar Relay, FCoin, Bitbns, HitBTC and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

