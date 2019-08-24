Dether Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Dether token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Dether has a total market capitalization of $278,618.00 and approximately $660.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dether has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.98 or 0.04999042 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dether is dether.io. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

