Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $7.01

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $7.01. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 5,746,066 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -697.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($2.03). Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the second quarter worth $3,895,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the second quarter worth $43,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 2,423.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 400.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,014,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 811,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the second quarter worth $303,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.