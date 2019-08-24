Diamond Platform Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25,183.00 (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be purchased for about $13.64 or 0.00134302 BTC on major exchanges including LocalTrade and LATOKEN. Diamond Platform Token has a market capitalization of $11.75 million and $25,183.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Diamond Platform Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.50 or 0.04969037 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00047507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000159 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,719 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower. Diamond Platform Token’s official website is cdiamondcoin.com. Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Platform Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond Platform Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.