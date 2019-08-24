Digix Gold Token (DGX) 1-Day Volume Hits $48,752.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $48,752.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for about $49.07 or 0.00486993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00261963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.36 or 0.01314176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021698 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00099025 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 111,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,358 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

