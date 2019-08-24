Dock Price Tops $0.0058 (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Dock has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Binance and CoinBene. Dock has a market cap of $2.90 million and $1.22 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00262582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.01314674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021794 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00097311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,136,437 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, IDEX, Fatbtc and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

