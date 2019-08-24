DogeCash (DOGEC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $445.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. DogeCash has a market cap of $95,836.00 and approximately $445.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DogeCash alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00561206 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005309 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000262 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 73.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io.

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.