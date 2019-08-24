Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.68 billion and the highest is $5.76 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $23.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.49 billion to $23.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.49 billion to $25.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.93.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $369,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,657.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $112,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,789 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,018. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 214.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.16. 2,249,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.91 and a 200 day moving average of $102.96. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $113.38.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

