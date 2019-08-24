DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $0.0961

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0961 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $409,671.00 and approximately $428.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025151 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011845 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012761 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00030893 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013306 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001402 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

