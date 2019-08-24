e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $21.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ELF traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 346,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,005. The company has a market capitalization of $896.61 million, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $32,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $59,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,184,304 shares of company stock worth $35,275,197. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 367,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

