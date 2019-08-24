Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 1.8% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

NYSE ECL traded down $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.82. 762,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day moving average is $185.20. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.77 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $2,375,478.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,924,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,055 shares of company stock worth $18,660,054. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

