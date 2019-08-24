Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 101.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 220.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 189.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Sunday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Edison International stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,267. Edison International has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.