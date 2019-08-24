Electroneum (ETN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $74,501.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Electroneum has a market cap of $37.15 million and $74,501.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin, TradeOgre and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,785,484,755 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Liquid, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Kucoin, Bitbns, CoinBene and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.