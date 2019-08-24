Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.51. 2,746,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $103.65 and a 52 week high of $132.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.49.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

