Emercoin Price Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $16,139.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001104 BTC on exchanges including xBTCe, CoinExchange, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000503 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,340,325 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit, CoinExchange, HitBTC and xBTCe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

