Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price was down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.81, approximately 5,384,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,267,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Endo International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $656.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International PLC will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Endo International by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,289 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Endo International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,348,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,445 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 83,573.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 771,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 770,548 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Endo International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 507,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Endo International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

