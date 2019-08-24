Endor Protocol Market Cap Reaches $5.46 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinBene, Upbit and Hotbit. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $1.71 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.37 or 0.00904883 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000783 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,819,907 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BitForex, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Coinall, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.