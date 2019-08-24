Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Entera Bio an industry rank of 80 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Entera Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. Entera Bio has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. The company had revenue of ($0.07) million during the quarter.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entera Bio (ENTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.