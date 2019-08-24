EQT (NYSE:EQT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.41

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 2095132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. TD Securities lowered their price target on EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.03.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $958.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In other news, EVP Erin R. Centofanti sold 2,970 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $47,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 13,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $249,317.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 35.1% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in EQT by 653.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 56,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

