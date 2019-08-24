Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $678.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce $678.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $670.60 million and the highest is $685.40 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $652.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $669.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.59 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.98.

Equity Residential stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.75. 2,020,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,047. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, EVP Alan W. George sold 33,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,685,473.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander Brackenridge sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $927,682.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,431,114. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,812,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,229,000 after buying an additional 2,911,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,454,000 after buying an additional 2,406,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,387,000 after buying an additional 1,373,126 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,669,000 after buying an additional 1,097,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,189,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,177,704,000 after buying an additional 942,825 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

