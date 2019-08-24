Esportbits Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (HLT)

Esportbits (CURRENCY:HLT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Esportbits token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and C2CX. Esportbits has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $49,814.00 worth of Esportbits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Esportbits has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00263007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.15 or 0.01319956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00021752 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00097145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Esportbits Token Profile

Esportbits’ total supply is 303,843,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,040,030 tokens. The official website for Esportbits is esportbits.com. The Reddit community for Esportbits is /r/hyperloot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Esportbits’ official message board is esportbits.com/posts. Esportbits’ official Twitter account is @esportbit.

Buying and Selling Esportbits

Esportbits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Esportbits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Esportbits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Esportbits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

