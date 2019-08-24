Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $216.00 target price (up from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.88.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $197.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.80 and a 200-day moving average of $171.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 17,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.64, for a total transaction of $3,615,502.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

