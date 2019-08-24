Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $231.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $197.00 to $231.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.88.

NYSE EL opened at $197.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $121.47 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 17,842 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.64, for a total transaction of $3,615,502.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,690.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

