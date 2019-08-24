Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $705,376.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Coinlim. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $705,376.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $497.34 or 0.04923574 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

XBASE is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,991,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, Coinlim, Mercatox, DDEX, IDEX and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

