Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19,800.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $31,410.00 and approximately $19,800.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.94 or 0.04966436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00047386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,201,929 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.