Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Shares Down 12.3%

Ethos Gold Corp (CVE:ECC)’s share price fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 191,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 120,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a market cap of $13.51 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22.

Ethos Gold Company Profile (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the WC property comprising 44 mineral claims located in the White Gold area, Yukon, Canada. It also owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

