Expanse (EXP) Price Reaches $0.0312 on Top Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Expanse has a total market cap of $327,918.00 and $5,770.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Expanse has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

