Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.84 Billion

Brokerages expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce sales of $69.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.76 billion and the highest is $78.25 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $76.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $273.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.46 billion to $293.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $310.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $273.28 billion to $404.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

XOM traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.49. 11,711,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,617,432. The stock has a market cap of $294.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,639,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 305,219 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,704 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

