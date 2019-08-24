FarmaTrust (FTT) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. FarmaTrust has a market capitalization of $742,598.00 and $7,363.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FarmaTrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and IDEX. In the last seven days, FarmaTrust has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FarmaTrust Token Profile

FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FarmaTrust’s official website is farmatrust.io. FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FarmaTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FarmaTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

