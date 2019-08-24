Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Gap Up to $12.36

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $12.36. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 3,017,868 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCAU shares. Oddo Securities raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.18 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 123.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 13.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.