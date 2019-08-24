Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush set a $150.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $148.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.47. 2,741,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,866,870. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $94.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,221 shares of company stock worth $2,323,922 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9,131.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,432,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,411 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15,717.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,774,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,979 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth about $144,430,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth about $153,350,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth about $128,362,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

