Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $31.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $99,120.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,024.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.08. 7,620,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,197. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 18th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.