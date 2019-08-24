Financial Contrast: ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) & Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) and Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Hapoalim has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and Bank Hapoalim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim 16.92% 5.84% 0.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and Bank Hapoalim, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank Hapoalim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and Bank Hapoalim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR $8.08 billion 0.39 $446.06 million N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim $4.46 billion 2.24 $720.56 million $2.25 16.70

Bank Hapoalim has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bank Hapoalim shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Bank Hapoalim does not pay a dividend.

About ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services. It primarily serves the automotive, home and mobile, healthcare, and environment and energy markets. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.in January 2019. Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bank Hapoalim

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in the various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers infrastructure project, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; credit cards; and check settlement guaranteeing and discounting, direct sale-slips discounting, and factoring services. Further, it provides payment products; and payment clearing, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, issuance management, retirement planning, foreign exchange, and brokerage services. The company serves households, private-banking clients, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 230 branches, 523 external and 101 internal automatic teller machines, 309 external and 302 internal check-deposit machines, 87 information stations, and 281 self-service stations. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

