FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for LiDCO Group (LON:LID)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of LiDCO Group (LON:LID) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LiDCO Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.25 ($0.08). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.49. The company has a market cap of $9.65 million and a P/E ratio of -4.94.

About LiDCO Group

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides a range of closed and open pressure monitoring sets for use in the ICU, operating department, and Cath labs; and Stimpod NMS 450X, a quantitative neuromuscular blocking agent monitor.

