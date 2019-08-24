FintruX Network (FTX) Market Cap Hits $1.66 Million

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.66 million and $592.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

