Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Up 4% This Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $135,739.00 and $242.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

