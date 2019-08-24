First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Given $38.63 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Bancshares’ rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $38.63 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bancshares an industry rank of 165 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBMS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

NASDAQ FBMS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,478. The stock has a market cap of $542.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.32. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $37.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Equities analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,358,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 38.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,186,000 after purchasing an additional 259,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 649,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 610,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 546,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

