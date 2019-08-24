Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.88. Fiserv posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.86 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $108.57.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $2,686,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,850 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 126.4% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 523.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fiserv by 74.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.