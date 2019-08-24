Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Five Below worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 73.3% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 74.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.44.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $924,313.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $113.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $364.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.28 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. Five Below’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.