Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,561,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,165,000 after buying an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after buying an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,159,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,093,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 665,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after buying an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. 84,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,214. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $535.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.