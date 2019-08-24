Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) Shares Up 8.8%

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s share price shot up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.23, 1,020,172 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 133% from the average session volume of 438,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOMX. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foamix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 2,115.11%. Equities analysts expect that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. grace capital boosted its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% during the second quarter. grace capital now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

