Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Up 5.5%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.06 and last traded at $41.93, 4,841,631 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 3,271,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,716.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 75.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,476 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.